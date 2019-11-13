Mandatory CWD testing for deer taken in Madison, Orange counties

Hunters who bag a deer this Saturday are required to submit the animal for Chronic Wasting Disease testing.

The Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries says mandatory sampling impacts any deer taken in Madison, Orange, Culpeper and Shenandoah counties.

CWD is a serious threat to the deer population in Virginia, according to DGIF.

It was first detected in the Commonwealth in Frederick County in 2009, leading to the creation of Disease Management Area 1, which covers Clarke, Frederick, Shenandoah and Warren counties.

DGIF says 66 more deer have tested positive for the neurological disease in those counties since 2009.

Last November, the state agency confirmed a case of the disease in a legally-taken buck from Culpeper County, more than 40 miles from the nearest CWD deer from Frederick or Shenandoah counties.

This led to the creation of Disease Management Area 2, which covers Culpeper, Madison and Orange counties.

In DMA2, all deer that are harvest on Saturday need to be taken to a sampling station within the DMA between 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

In Madison County, sampling stations will be at Hidden Pines Meat Processing on Ruth Road and the Little Country Store on Church Hill Road.

In Orange County, stations will be set up at Baker's Store on Zachary Taylor Highway, Somerset Center Store on Constitution Highway, the Market at Locust Grove on Constitution Highway, and Rollins Meat Processing on Rollins Road.

DGIF reminds hunters that whole deer carcasses and certain carcass parts from the two DMAs cannot be transported outside of that given DMA.

Hunters can also voluntarily submit a head from any deer harvested at any time of the hunting season for testing. To do this, hunters need to bring the deer head and four inches of the neck to a CWD deer heard drop sites within the DMA for free testing.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that all deer taken in areas known to be affected by CWD be tested for the disease before any of the meat from the animal is consumed.

There is currently no evidence that the disease can be transmitted to humans or pets.

For more information on mandatory testing station locations in DMA 1 or 2 and on Chronic Wasting Disease in general, click on the links in the Related Links box.