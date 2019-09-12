Manhattan Short Film Festival coming to the Paramount

The Paramount Theater is a venue in this year's upcoming Manhattan Short Film Festival.

That means people in Charlottesville will be able to participate in a global film event during which ten films will screen around the world in more than 400 cities between Sept. 26 and Oct. 6.

The event will be held at the Paramount on Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.

On Thursday, organizers announced the full lineup of this year's films, which hail from France, Iran, Canada, Finland, Germany, the United Kingdom and the United States.

Those films are Nefta Football Club (France), Debris (U.S.), Driving Lessons (Iran), Tipped (Canada), Sylvia (United Kingdom), The Match (Finland), This Time Away (United Kingdom), Malou (Germany), A Family Affair (United Kingdom), and At the End of the World (U.S.).

Tickets for the local event are on sale at the Paramount Theater.

