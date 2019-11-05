Manslaughter charge for man accused of killing boy

By  | 
Posted:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) -- A Virginia man has been charged with manslaughter in the death of his former girlfriend's 5-year-old son.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Datron Pierce, of Henrico County, was arrested last week over a crash that happened in Chesterfield County in March. The boy was injured in the crash and died two days later.

Police said the 22-year-old Pierce was driving under the influence of marijuana.

Chesterfield police said in a news release that Pierce was arrested Friday on charges that included aggravated DUI manslaughter, driving under the influence of drugs and possession of marijuana.

His former girlfriend, Mychae Goode, was a passenger in the car. She is charged with felony child endangerment and possession of marijuana.

Both Pierce and Goode are being held without bond at the Chesterfield County Jail.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus