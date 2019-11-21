Many lane closures, work zones suspended for holiday travel

Thanksgiving is typically considered one of the busiest times to travel during the year.

Because of that, the Virginia Department of Transportation is lifting many lane closures and suspending most highway work zones on interstates and other major roads.

This will go into effect at 12 p.m. on Nov. 27 and last until 12 p.m. on Dec. 2. Some semi-permanent work zones will remain in place.

VDOT says this will make the roads safer and easier for people using them to get to the family gathering.

The state agency has updated its online, interactive travel-trends map to show peak congestion periods on the interstates, using information from the three previous Thanksgiving holiday periods.

This can help drivers avoid travel when the roads have historically been busiest.

VDOT reminds all travelers to be safe on the roads, including having designated drivers, buckling up and ensuring children are properly secured in car seats, maintaining safe distances between vehicles on the road, using signals for changing lanes or turning, and not driving distracted.

The agency also suggests people download its app to get current information on construction zones, traffic, incidents, and congestion.

