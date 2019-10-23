Marker unveiled honors Johnson Elementary desegregation

Another marker honoring those who bravely desegregated Charlottesville Public schools is now on display at Johnson Elementary School.

The unveiling of the NAACP Civil Rights Victory in Integrating Johnson Elementary school marker was joined by the first family of Charlottesville's Civil Rights movement, Eugene Wiliams family.

The whole family was deeply involved in fighting Massive Resistance, the statewide effort to stop the integration of Virginia's public schools.

Williams' daughters, Karel and Scheryl, were some of the first African-American children to walk into Johnson Elementary as students in 1962.

Sheryl Williams-Glanton says her integrating Johnson Elementary was tough for her at her age.

"At ten, I think anyone would have been scared and I was being escorted by policemen, so clearly there was a reason for that and the reason, of course, was if something were to happen, we were protected," she said.

Williams-Glanton says she knew her attendance was making history because her parents told her at the time.

And luckily no violence ever occurred as the school slowly desegregated.

The two Williams girls could attend Johnson Elementary only after a U.S. Court of Appeals ordered their transfers from a segregated school.