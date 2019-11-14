Martha's Market moves to Boar's Head Pavilion

An annual market put on by the Women's Committee will take place at a new location this year, beginning Friday.

This is the 26th year for the annual Martha's Market, which will be taking place Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Boar's Head Pavilion.

The market says 15 cents of every dollar spent at it will go to Sentara Martha Jefferson Holiday to support women's health issues, including breast health, advanced technology, family caregiver support and outreach to underserved populations.

Martha's Market will open at 5 p.m. Friday and then be open all day Saturday.

There will also be the Celebration of Hope Gala on Saturday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Tickets to get into the market at $10 for access for the whole weekend. Children 13 years old and under get in for free.

