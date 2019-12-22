Mason's Toy Box delivers gifts to kids in need

Volunteers from Mason's Toy Box, a nonprofit focused on supporting families with kids who have medical life-altering struggles, gave two kids a surprise full of gifts at the Shops of Stonefield on Sunday.

Bentley, a 2-year-old who is diagnosed with neuroblastoma, opened a box full of toys from his wish list. Bentley's mother, Heather Varner, Bentley's mother, said seeing her son enjoy his gifts meant the world to her.

"It makes me so happy. I couldn't be more thankful," Varner said. "It's so awesome. We're so thankful for everything they've done for us."

Varner said her son has been battling neuroblastoma, which is a rare form of childhood cancer that affects the central nervous system.

"Everything is so different for us now. We don't know what to expect day to day," she said. "You never know what's going to happen. It's scary and it's hard."

With help from Mason's Toy Box, Varner was able to help her son get the gifts he wanted this holiday season.

Kelly Kassay, the president and co-founder of Mason's Toy Box, said Bentley's story reminds her of the mission she started to honor the memory of her son, Mason.

"This one really does strike close to home for me because this child is battling the same disease Mason did," Kassay said. "He passed away in 2011 and we started Mason's Toy Box that December."

For eight years, Mason's Toy Box has been delivering smiles and toys to kids getting medical treatment in the hospital. Kassay hopes to expand on this mission in the future.

"I have big dreams for Mason's Toy Box. I want our program and every hospital up and down the east coast," Kassay said. "I want to be able to help families in any situation whether it's a new diagnosis or a birthday. We just want to go year round with this to be able to provide for families as much as we can to relieve them of the hardships."

