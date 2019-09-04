McDonald's denies making a five-year old boy sick

The McDonald's in Ruckersville is denying a claim made by a mother that a steak bagel from the restaurant made a child sick.

Crystal Morris believes a steak bagel purchased at the restaurant on Aug. 8 made her son Colton sick.

He was diagnosed with E.coli 157, cryptosporidium and campylobacter.

The owner of the McDonald's, Rick Hendricks, said after a review of the restaurant, he is positive that Colton did not get sick from the restaurant.

The Thomas Jefferson Health Department is standing with Hendricks' claim, saying the last three inspections at that McDonald's did not find any risk/priority factor violations.

The last inspection was on Aug. 23 and the McDonald's was in compliance with Virginia Food Regulations.

It did recommend training for employees concerning wearing gloves and the restaurant will have training later this month.

Below are the statements from Hendricks and the Thomas Jefferson Health District.

Our number one priority is always the health and safety of our customers and employees. We take all claims very seriously, and worked with the local health department to conduct a thorough review to understand the facts in this case and have been unable to identify any potential risk to our customers. I can say with 100 percent confidence and certainty that no customer has become ill from my restaurant in Ruckersville. Both the Thomas Jefferson Health District and the Greene County Health Department stand by my food safety practices in sharing that there is no public health threat and have also shared our last three health inspections which showcase and affirm our continued strong food safety practices. We are committed to meeting our customers’ expectations of a safe and enjoyable dining experience and will continue to look forward to serving our local community. - Rick Hendricks

The Thomas Jefferson Health District (TJHD), including the Greene County Health Department, has received many questions lately regarding the McDonald's in Ruckersville, VA. All restaurants in TJHD are inspected at least once a year, including the McDonald's in Ruckersville, VA. The last three inspections (in 2018 and 2019) at the Ruckersville McDonald's found no priority/risk factor violations. In the interest of public disclosure, we are providing the attached copies of the two Ruckersville McDonald’s inspection reports in 2019 (year to date).

Please note: Many large corporations, like McDonald's, also conduct their own corporate inspections - in addition to TJHD inspections - that may include independent audits. TJHD's understanding is that the Ruckersville McDonald's recent corporate and independent inspections and audits mirror our health department inspection findings.

Our restaurant inspections are all publicly available online. The Virginia Department of Health (VDH), including TJHD, recently launched a new environmental health database and is in the process of updating all public information for recent restaurant inspections.

We take food safety and any illness reports very seriously and encourage everyone to report their concern of illness to My Meal Detective or by contacting their local health department. If there is ever a public health threat, we will notify the public immediately.

CBS19 did reach out to Crystal Morris and she declined to comment.