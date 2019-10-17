McMahon pleads not guilty to cyberstalking charges

By  | 
Posted:

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Florida man accused of making online threats against a former Charlottesville City Council candidate has pleaded not guilty on all charges.

Daniel McMahon appeared in the Charlottesville federal court on Wednesday.

He is facing charges of willful interference with a candidate for elective office, bias-motivated interference with a candidate for elective office, threats to injure in interstate commerce, and cyberstalking.

In an indictment, McMahon is accused of threatening physical harm against a city council candidate based on the candidate's race and because of the person's campaigning for elected office in January.

It also says the threats were made with the intent to injure and intimidate the candidate, and they were part of a course of conduct that caused the candidate to fear death and serious bodily injury.

McMahon remains in custody pending a jury trial, which will be scheduled at a later date.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus