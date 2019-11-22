Med students take a break and relax with therapy dogs

Students at the University of Virginia School of Medicine took a break from the classroom on Friday for a cute reason.

They got to have a cuddle party with some furry friends.

The Aid Medical Students Committee provides the five Cs to help students de-stress as they get ready for exams. They are cookies, cocoa, cider, canines and contributions.

"It's just nice having things that just love you unconditionally and they don't care who you are," said Stephen Redmon, a UVA med student. "They just love you and lick your hand. It's great."

"I wish I could have a dog, but I really don't have time to take care of one because of med school but I really appreciate them bring them here, so we can interact with them," added Frances Morales, another UVA med student.

The dogs also spend time with patients who are recovering from procedures at the UVA Health System.