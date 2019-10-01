Medical issue may have caused fire station crash

The Virginia State Police reports a medical emergency may have been what caused a woman to crash her vehicle into a fire station on Sunday.

According to police, the crash occurred around 5:15 p.m. at Fire Station 2 on East First Street in Mineral.

Police says a 2015 Ford Escape, driven by 76-year-old Betty T. Miller of Mineral, was heading south on Zachary Taylor Highway and Louisa Avenue.

The vehicle was making a left turn onto East First Street when it rolled through the stop sign and high the fire station building.

Police say Miller, who was wearing a seat belt, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

There was a lot of damage done to the building, as well as an EMS Ford Explorer and a 20-foot trailer.

No one else was hurt in the crash, which is still under investigation.