A meeting is coming up on the master plan for Crozet.

Area residents are invited to attend the meeting on Sept. 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Western Albemarle High School.

The master plan is a document used to guide development and public investment in the area.

Attendees will have a chance to give feedback on the plan and share ideas on the future of the western Albemarle County community.