Melissa Baker announced as new Virginia State Parks Director

Melissa Baker was announced as the new Virginia State Parks Director on Friday, Dec. 20 by Governor Ralph Northam.

Baker is the first woman to hold the position in the 83-year history of the park system according to a press release.

"Director Baker is the right choice at the right time to lead Virginia's renowned state parks," said Governor Northam. "Her management experience and extensive knowledge of state parks will be an invaluable asset as we work to enhance Virginia's parks, preserve and protect our precious natural resources, and expand outdoor recreation opportunities in the Commonwealth."

The release stated Baker held previous positions as Chief of Operations for Montana State Parks and Recreation Manager for Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. She also oversaw the North Dakota State Park system and administered grant programs there.

"Virginia State Parks have an amazing history, and I look forward to being a part of the next chapter," said Baker. "I was drawn to this position by the broad diversity of recreational and outdoor opportunities throughout the Commonwealth and by the dedicated and professional state park staff and I look forward to making Virginia State Parks a welcoming and exciting place for all Virginians."

Baker has a doctorate from the University of Montana in forestry, outdoor recreation management and protected area planning. She spent time as a professor teaching courses in recreation and tourism at University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and University of Maine.

"As Virginia state parks continue to expand and modernize, including the upcoming addition of three new parks, it's exciting to bring in a fresh perspective and new leadership," said Secretary of Natural Resources Matthew J. Strickler. "I'm confident that Director Baker will continue the traditions that have made our parks great, while also innovating and creating a park system for the next generation."

Baker grew up in South Fulton, Tennessee and will begin her new role as the Virginia State Parks Director in late January according to the release.

"I'm excited to work in Virginia's diverse state parks that stretch from the Appalachian mountains to the Atlantic coast," said Baker. "Virginia's state parks team is known as one of the best in the country, and I can't wait to join it. I look forward to writing the next chapter in its amazing history together."