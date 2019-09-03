Members of commission to examine racial inequity in state law announced

A Charlottesville attorney has been selected as a member of a new state commission that will look into racial inequity in Virginia law.

Governor Ralph Northam announced the members of the Commission to Examine Racial Inequity in Virginia Law on Tuesday. He created the commission through an executive order he signed on June 4.

According to a release, the members of this commission will be tasked with making recommendations to address laws enabling racial discrimination or inequity.

They will review the Virginia Acts of Assembly, the Code of Virginia, and administrative regulations with a goal of identifying and making recommendations to address laws that promote or enable racial discrimination or inequity, whether that was intentional or just could have that effect.

The release adds the commission is part of the Northam administration's ongoing work to right historical inequities in multiple areas, including education, health care and access to business opportunities.

"The members of this commission are experts, scholars and community leaders with diverse backgrounds and deep knowledge of civil rights, equity and the law," said Northam. "Racial discrimination is rooted in many of the laws that have historically governed our Commonwealth. Identifying and eliminating racist and discriminatory language will help make Virginia more equitable for all who live and work here."

Andrew Block is an attorney in Charlottesville who until earlier this year was the director of the Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice.

He is also a former associate professor of law at the and director of the Child Advocacy Clinic at the University of Virginia School of Law and he founded the Just Children Program of the Legal Aid Justice Center.

The commission will be chaired by Chief Deputy Attorney General of Virginia Cynthia Hudson.

Other members include Henry L. Chambers of the University of Richmond School of Law, Jill Hanken of the Virginia Poverty Law Center, former Richmond Commonwealth's Attorney Mike Herring, Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles Assistant Commission for Legal Affairs Carla Jackson, retired judge the Honorable Birdie Hairston, Richmond Metropolitan transportation Authority Chief of Staff and Counsel to the CEO Leslie Chambers Mehta, and the Honorable Jerrauld Jones, the Norfolk Circuit Court's Chief Judge.

The commission will hold its first meeting on Monday in Richmond, and it will issue an interim report on its findings and recommendations by Nov. 15.