Memorial placed for VSP troopers killed in 2017

Police officers have placed a small memorial at the site where two Virginia State Police troopers were killed in a helicopter crash on Aug. 12, 2017.

The memorial in Albemarle County includes flowers, American flags and a small toy helicopter.

Troopers Jay Cullen and Burke Bates died in the crash exactly two years ago while providing surveillance for the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

The National Transportation Safety Board still has not released its final report about the cause of the crash.