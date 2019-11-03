Smugglers in Mexico cutting through border wall’s new sections with saws, report says

Smugglers in Mexico have breached new sections of the border wall, according to the Washington Post.

The newspaper report cites U.S. agents and officials with knowledge of the damage.

Smugglers are using reciprocating saws to cut through steel and concrete portions of the wall, the Post reports.

The openings are wide enough for people and drugs to be smuggled through.

Smugglers are also using makeshift ladders to climb up and over barriers in the San Diego area.

A senior administration official tells the Post the breaches amount to "a few instances."

Official says new fencing has “significantly increased security and deterrence” along the San Diego and El Centro sections.

