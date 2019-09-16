Community leader teaches lesson on listening

Monday morning, Burley Middle School students learned a new lesson in addition to their normal school curriculum lesson plans.

The students were taught about the importance of listening as part of the second annual Close Your Mouth Day kick-off.

The mission of the CYM character and day is to stress the importance of closing your mouth and listening, which is a key element to living a healthy, safe and productive life, according to a press release.

Mr. Alex-Zan, one of the members of the Charlottesville 12, taught students in Burley Middle School cafeteria about listening.

He used props and students to demonstrate the benefits of listening and the pitfalls of using your voice to speak negatively about others.

“Once it comes out, you can’t put it back,” said Alex-Zan, to the students. “You can say I am sorry, but you said it. This is why it is important to close your mouth, it is not really difficult.”

Burley Middle School teacher Chris Shedd also thought this lesson was equally as important to students as it was to teachers.

“Students thinking deeply about what is going on around them and listening to their teachers, that goes for the teachers as well because we have a lot of things going on as well and sometimes we need to take a step back and think about things and think about what is really important,” said Shedd.

Alex-Zan wrapped his lesson by asking students to take a moment of silence and think about how much they have to be grateful for and left students with a message about helping their fellow peers.

“If there is anyone in this school that is not having a good day, that seems to be by themselves, as opposed to talking about them, let’s pick them up,” he said.