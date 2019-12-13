Middle schoolers develop business plan for a new business

Over the last few weeks, students from Mountaintop Montessori School and Henley Middle have been working a business plan for the soon-to-be Kindness Cafe.

On Friday, those students presented their ideas to the cafe.

The cafe will look to hire employees with cognitive disabilities

Some of the ideas presented were taglines for the business, nametags for employees so they can communicate with customers, and contests for customers to participate in.

The founder of the cafe, Katie Kishore said getting the chance to see the students ideas made her more excited for the Kindness Cafe to open.

"It’s exciting for me to involve young people in this process and for us, this organization is all about community and bringing people together and obviously, young people are a huge part of our community," said Kishore.

Mountaintop Montessori seventh-grader, Harper Willingham, said putting the project together was an eye-opening experience.

"We learned a lot about the different things they have already thought of to help make it more inclusive and I feel like it was pretty clever," said Willingham. "I was like wow; you do have to think of those little things that will make a difference."

Willingham hopes more businesses should be more considerate of people with disabilities.

"It's very important to do this for any other project," said Willingham. "I feel like an important part is just like actually spending a day to sit down and think about this like what obstacles might people have in this business or project."

Kishore said she hopes the students will understand the importance of being kind through inclusiveness.

"We hope it’s allowed them to see the gifts that all people have in this world and to appreciate that spending time with people who aren't like us is a really valuable experience," said Kishore.

Kishore anticipates the Kindness Cafe will open in early 2020.