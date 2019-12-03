Mike Murphy retiring as Charlottesville Deputy City Manager

Charlottesville's Deputy City Manager, Mike Murphy, is retiring. His last day at work will be this Friday.

Murphy spent 25 years as a city employee.

"My time with the City of Charlottesville has been more rewarding than I could have ever imagined," said Murphy. "It was a privilege to have served, and been touched by, so many lives. I am incredibly grateful to my family who supported me, and those who have worked alongside me to make the organization and community a better place."

Before becoming Deputy City Manager, Murphy was selected by the city council to serve as Interim City Manager after the council declined to renew the contract for Maurice Jones. During his time as Interim City Manager, Murphy proposed a budget that increased the city's expenses by five percent, and paid for the increase with a small hike in the city's meals tax and lodging tax.

He also represented the city on the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Board and voted in May for the jail to stop voluntarily notifying Immigration and Customs Enforcement when undocumented immigrants being held at the jail are released. However, Murphy was in the minority in that vote, and the board voted 7-4 to continue to notify ICE.

Murphy has served as Deputy City Manager ever since the hiring of the city's current city manager, Tarron Richardson earlier this year.

"I want to thank Mike Murphy for his years of dedication and service to this community," said Richardson. "We wish him all the best in his future endeavors."

Even though Murphy's last day at work will be this Friday, his official retirement date will be October 31, 2020.