Vice President Mike Pence visits Patriot Industries to discuss USMCA

Vice President Mike Pence visited Patriot Industries in Louisa County on Saturday to continue his push for Congress to vote on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

Pence's appearance is part of a series hosted by America First Policies called, "USMCA: A Better Deal for American Workers."

Last November, President Trump signed the USMCA to strengthen trade with Mexico and Canada. However, the USMCA hasn't passed through Congress for a vote.

During his speech, Pence said the agreement would create more jobs and give family-owned businesses more opportunities to sell their products in Canada and Mexico.

"According to the International Trade Commission, the USMCA alone will add $68 billion dollars to our economy right out of the gate and will create more than 76,000 good paying jobs," Pence said.

Pence also put the pressure on local politicians, including Representative Abigail Spanberger, to put the vote on the floor for Congress.

"The time has come for your congressmen and every Democrat from Virginia to put politics aside and pass the USMCA."

In a statement prior to Pence's visit, Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger said, "Canada and Mexico are two of Virginia's largest trading partners, and there's no doubt that Central Virginia businesses and farms would benefit from a strengthened trade agreement."

Tom and Sarah Click started Patriot Industries in 2010 and said the USMCA would help them reduce regulations to sell their products to Mexico and Canada.

"It's easier for us to sell to Italy than it is to sell to Canada and Mexico," Click said.

Click also hopes the USMCA can continue helping family-owned businesses create more opportunities to thrive in the country.

"This is the job creation engine for Americans," he said. "It's something you can nurture it and grow it and it pays back not only for a couple of individuals, but it's a community."

Pence also visited Virginia Beach on Saturday evening to speak at the Republican State Leadership Committee's event.