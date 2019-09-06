Military plane accidentally launches rocket near Tucson

Updated: Fri 4:02 AM, Sep 06, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13/Gray News) - An A-10C Thunderbolt II on a training mission accidentally fired a rocket near Tucson early Thursday, Sept. 5.

Davis-Monthan said the rocket, a M-156, hit an uninhabited and remote area near Mount Graham. D-M said it happened in the Jackal Military Operations Area, which is located approximately 60 miles northeast of Tucson.

The M-156 has a warhead that emits smoke and is usually used for targeting, according to several sources.

There were no injuries, damages or fires from the launch.

The incident, which happened around 10:40 a.m., is under investigation.

The A-10C Thunderbolt II was assigned to the 354th Fighter Squadron from the 355th Wing.

