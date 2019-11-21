Millions expected to fly, drive for Thanksgiving

Millions of people are expected to travel for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.

The Transportation Security Administration says the number of people expected to fly will be a record-breaking 26.8 million, including passengers and crew members, between Nov. 22 and Dec. 2.

TSA says it expects to screen four percent more passengers than last year.

AAA says 49.3 million people are expected to drive to their Thanksgiving celebrations, up 2.8 percent from last year, between Nov. 27 and Dec. 1.

Of those, more than 1.5 million of those drivers are expected to be Virginians who are traveling 50 miles or more away from home.

AAA says this will be the second-highest Thanksgiving travel volume it has seen since it started tracking it in 2000. The record was set in 2005.

For those Virginians who are driving, AAA says now is the time to get gas as the Commonwealth's price per gallon is currently the ninth lowest in the country.

“Strong consumer spending, increasing wages, and disposable income are all contributing to higher travel volumes in Virginia and across the country this year,” said Martha Mitchell Meade, the manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA. “Virginia drivers will have a little more to be thankful for this year.”

And the Virginia State Police is supporting a new traffic safety campaign from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles' Highway Safety Office and AAA Mid-Atlantic to fight distracted driving.

Troopers are urging people to take the “Don't Drive Intoxicated. Don't Drive Intexticated” pledge before they hit the road.

“The choices you make as a vehicle driver impact not only you and your passengers, but everyone else you happen to be sharing the road with at that given moment,” said VSP Superintendent Colonel Gary Settle. “Avoid distractions, ensure everyone in your vehicle is buckled up, comply with speed limits and never drive drunk. If we drive like every car is filled with our friends and family, we can make sure there are no empty chairs at the Thanksgiving table this year.”

Police are also participating in Operation Crash Awareness and Reduction Effort, or CARE, to increase the visibility of troopers and law enforcement officers. The operation will run from Nov. 27 to Dec. 1.

Last year, the initiative resulted in 599 seat belt violation citations, 199 child safety seat violations, 7,629 citations for speeding, 2,192 citations for reckless driving, and 102 arrests for drunk driving.

The Virginia Highway Safety Office says 12 people were killed in crashes during the 2018 five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period and 14 died during the same period in 2017.

Traveling by car also allows people to control where items go in their vehicle, but if flying, TSA reminds passengers that only certain kinds of food can go through carry-on screening.

Those foods include pies, cakes, stuffing mix, and casseroles because they are solid food items. However, other foods like gravy, cranberry sauce, wine, jam, and preserves need to go in checked bags because they can be spilled, sprayed, spread, pumped or poured.

Travelers are also reminded to gt to the airport at least two hours before a domestic flight and three hours before an international one.

They should also wear slip-on shoes to save time at the TSA checkpoint.

When waiting in line to go through the security checkpoint, TSA suggests preparing for the checkpoint by taking items out of pockets and placing them in the carry-on bag and getting an ID and boarding pass ready to be examined.

TSA also suggests enrolling in its TSA Precheck program, which allows people to get through the checkpoint a little faster by not having to take off their shoes or jacket or taking items out of their carry-on bag.

For more tips, click on the link in the Related Links box.