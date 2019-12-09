Mincer's, UVA fans prepare for Orange Bowl

Excitement is in the air for University of Virginia students as Virginia prepares to take on Florida during this year's Orange Bowl in Miami on Dec. 30.

Cal Mincer, vice president of Mincer's, said the store is planning to release four different shirt designs in honor of the Orange Bowl. Two of those designs are available online for people to purchase.

"One is Nike and has the Miami stuff and another one has a stadium," Mincer said. "And then we have a couple of our designs we hope to do with the helmets."

Mincer said this year has been incredible for their business because of the victories accomplished by UVA sports.

"It's been such a great year for us and for UVA. With the basketball championship, and the lacrosse championship, and then football," he said. "It's been an awesome year."

Ryan Alcorn and Austin Hammond, second-year UVA students, said they're looking forward to seeing what the Wahoos accomplish while they're down in Miami.

"It feels like we live in a city of champions," Alcorn said.

"Honestly, it's a lot harder to focus on academics when we have such good sports teams and games to go see," Hammond said. "It's a new thing I've experienced. A lot of my friends are playing on the football team. I wish they do amazing out there and bring back the bowl."

Mincer said they are in the process of approving the rest of their shirt designs for the Orange Bowl. They hope to have these shirts in stock later in the week.