Minority business owners share their expertise in panel

A panel of minority business owners shared their tips and tricks with other budding entrepreneurs Tuesday evening at Northside Library.

Whether people are just getting their business started or they’ve been going at it for a while, Troy Robinson said it's always good for business owners to get together and share ideas.

"You find that things that you've forgotten about, a new business owner is thinking about, so then you go back and reevaluate your plan,” said Robinson. “But the people who've been in business for a while, you look to see what they've done so you don't have to go through every pitfall yourself," said Robinson.

Robinson, who is a host on the radio show In my Humble Opinion on 101.3 Jamz, and owner of Order Up Mobile Food Cart may be considered more of a veteran business owner, but he said he's here to listen to the minority business owner panelists to find out what his next steps should be.

"I want to employ people as well as my business grows,” said Robinson. “I don't want to just have people working for me but I want to put people in business."

The host of the panel was Quinton Harrell, founder & CEO of Heritage United Builders, and co-owner of A Taste of Home Southern Cuisine food truck. He said the city has many resources for people to learn from, such as the Economic Development Department, the Minority Business Program, and the Community Investment Collaborative in Charlottesville.

"They're not alone in this community,” said Harrell. “There are people who want to see a large swath of individuals succeed. And it's their job. They have taken on the job to help people succeed."

Harrell said minorities are realizing their importance in the business world.

"There's this groundswell of support and attention to some of the neglect that people have suffered in the African American community and that it's time for a change,” said Harrell.

