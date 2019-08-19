Mint Springs Lake closed for the rest of the season

Albemarle County officials say one of the swimming lakes will be closed for the rest of the swimming season due to an ongoing algae bloom.

The announcement was made about Mint Springs Lake in Crozet on Monday.

Officials will continue to treat, test and monitor the water in the lake, and they ask residents to obey signs that have been posted at the lake regarding staying out of the water.

The Albemarle County Department of Parks and Recreations says testing and monitoring is also underway at Chris Greene Lake and Walnut Creek Park, but they will remain open for swimming through Labor Day.

At this time, there have been no reported health issues associated with contact with the water at Mint Springs, but the lake was closed to swimming after multiple test results showed the presence of harmful algae.

People and pets are currently prohibited from contact with the water until further notice due to the potential illnesses and other health effects the algae can have.

Should a person or pet be exposed to the water, the exposed areas need to be washed off immediately with fresh water.

If a person or pet experiences skin or gastrointestinal symptoms after exposure, medical or veterinary care should be sought.