Miranda Lambert concert expected to cause heavy traffic

A large performance at the John Paul Jones Arena on Thursday will likely affect traffic in part of Charlottesville.

Miranda Lambert, with special guest Maren Morris, will be playing at JPJ.

Area drivers are advised to avoid Emmet Street between University Avenue and Barracks Road between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

People who are heading in to attend the concert and who have tickets at Will Call are also advised to arrive at least 90 minutes before the concert begins.

Beginning at 4 p.m., pre-paid parking will open at the JPJ Arena West Lot and the JPJ Arena Parking Garage. Space is still available in these lots for $15.

Event day parking will also be available for those who do not purchase reserve parking passes.

Parking on the day of the concert will cost $20, cash only. Attendees will use the JPJ Arena West Lot beginning at 4 p.m. or the JPJ Arena South Lot and the JPJ Arena East Lot beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Event day parking will also be available for $10, cash only, at the Emmett/Ivy Parking Garage, which is about a ten-minute walk from the arena.

JPJ reminds all attendees that a clear bag policy is in effect at the facility. For more information, click on the link in the Related Links box.