Miranda's serving free Pre-Thanksgiving meals

Miranda's Restaurant in Madison served free Pre-Thanksgiving meals to less fortunate families in Madison on Wednesday.

This was the restaurant's first time doing this event.

Each plate came with turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll and dessert.

Miranda Durrer-Davis, the owner of Miranda's, said she wanted to give back to the community after being open for seven months while also helping those who are unable to serve themselves.

"I know a lot of families go without, so I just wanted to open my doors to welcome them in because I have known a lot of people that are in need of food and shelter and clothing, whatnot, so I said we're going to do this this year," she said.

The restaurant says it plans on doing the event again next Thanksgiving.

Durrer-Davis also plans on doing a free Christmas breakfast on the morning of Christmas Eve for families in the county.