Miranda's to serve a free Christmas Eve Breakfast

Miranda's Restaurant will be serving a free Christmas Eve breakfast on Christmas Eve.

Miranda's will serve eggs, bacon, sausage and biscuits and gravy to residents.

The restaurant held a similar type of event the day before Thanksgiving where they served over 400 dinners.

Miranda Durrer-Davis, the owner of Miranda's, said she wants to do the free breakfast because she wants to give back to the community, the same way they have looked out for her.

"We did it for Thanksgiving, the giving to the community and I figured you know what, its still the holidays, so let's go ahead and do it for Christmas as well," said Durrer-Davis. "It's still the Holidays because there are still families in need and a warm meal is always a good away to a good way to give back to the community.

Durrer-Davis said she plans on making the Christmas Eve breakfast an annual tradition.

The free breakfast starts at 8 a.m. and lasts until 12 p.m.