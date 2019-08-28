Missing North Carolina man found dead

A North Carolina sheriff's office reports a missing elderly man has been found dead.

According to the Anson County Sheriff's Office, James Rogers Hannah was found dead on Tuesday.

He had last been seen at a home on Winfree Road in Wadesboro, North Carolina back on Aug. 22.

Officials in North Carolina had asked localities in Virginia and South Carolina to be on the lookout for him.

The sheriff's office says Hannah was found off of Quarry Road in the Monroe, North Carolina community, which is in Union County.