Missing fisherman found dead days after boat washed ashore

Satellite picture of Chesapeake Bay (center) and Delaware Bay (upper right) - and Atlantic coast of the central-eastern United States. - U.S. Government
By  | 
Posted:

TILGHMAN ISLAND, Md. (AP) -- Authorities in Maryland say a recreational fisherman from Virginia was found dead in the water, days after his running boat washed ashore with no one on it.

The Capital Gazette reports 64-year-old Jae Jin was found Saturday near Tilghman Island, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from where his empty boat was discovered with the engine running.

The paper says Jin went fishing on the Chesapeake Bay Wednesday, slept on the boat overnight and continued fishing. Jin's boat was found Thursday afternoon by authorities, washed ashore on Kent Island. Fishing poles were in the water near the boat.

Maryland Natural Resources Police spokeswoman Lauren Moses says police are investigating Jin's death. The agency is waiting for a report from the Chief Medical Examiner's Office.

It's unclear whether authorities suspect foul play.

 
CBS19NEWS.COM COMMENT GUIDELINES
The comments sections of CBS19News.com are designed for thoughtful, intelligent conversation and debate. We want to hear from our viewers, but we only ask that you use your best judgment. CBS19News.com tracks IP addresses. Repeat violators may be banned from posting comments.
View Comment Guidelines powered by Disqus