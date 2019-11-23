Mistletoe Market takes over Fashion Square Mall

Shoppers rang in the start of the holiday season during this year's Mistletoe Market at Fashion Square Mall on Saturday.

45 local vendors set up their shops to sell their jewelry, clothing, and gifts.

The market is put on every year by the Junior League of Charlottesville.

Clay Eure, president of the Junior League of Charlottesville, said this is the first year the Mistletoe Market has taken place inside the mall.

She hopes the change in location will help them build a better connection with the community.

"We really wanted to reach more into the community as a whole and we thought being here would get a lot more foot traffic with people who are out doing their normal Saturday and Sunday activities and be able to bring them in so they can learn a little more about the junior league and also find some really great gifts and crafts," Eure said.

The Mistletoe Market will be taking place again on Sunday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

