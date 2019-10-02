Mistrial declared in Orange County murder case

A mistrial has been declared in an Orange County case, two days after the trial was delayed.

Michael Humphries' attorney was hospitalized earlier this week, which meant the trial that was scheduled to begin on Monday could not get underway.

The judge let the jury go and asked the jurors to return to the courthouse on Wednesday.

However, it was determined that the attorney needed additional medical attention and would not be able to return to work until sometime next week.

The judge granted the mistrial on Wednesday and a new scheduling hearing has been set for Oct. 10.

Humphries is accused of shooting and killing Alistair Smith of Unionville in a laundromat in February 2018.