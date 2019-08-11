Mom, teen trampled after man threatens suicide in Texas mall

Police are searching for a man who caused a panic at a Houston mall Saturday when he threatened to kill himself; a teen boy and his mom were hurt after being trampled by other shoppers running from the scene. (Source: KPRC/CNN)
Updated: Sun 10:41 PM, Aug 11, 2019

HOUSTON (KPRC/CNN) - Police are searching for a man who caused a panic at a Houston mall Saturday afternoon when he threatened to kill himself.

Police said the man, wearing a red half-mask, went into the food court, got on a table, raised his hands, yelled he was going to kill himself and dropped a device on the floor.

A 16-year-old boy and his mother were hurt after being trampled by other shoppers running from the scene.

The object was wrapped in toilet paper and a plastic bag, and k-9's did not detect any explosive devices or firearms.

The suspect is not yet in custody. When police find him, he will be charged with making a terroristic threat.

