Monk cycles across country for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America

A monk is taking on a 3,000-mile journey on his bike across the nation to raise money for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America.

Gregory Filson started his journey at the Jefferson Memorial in Washington, D.C. on Sept.13 with a goal of reaching San Francisco within the next three months.

Filson became a monk in 2010. He started his Zen Cyclequest last May to help raise money for the Children's Hospital Foundation after he had a cancer scare in 2017.

On the second part of his Zen Cyclequest, he said he wanted to raise money and awareness for the Alzheimer's Foundation of America because of the personal connection he has with the disease.

"My father passed away from Alzheimer's disease and his brother from Lewy body dementia," Filson said. "There was a kind of deep, personal connection there."

The next stop in Filson's journey will be in Bristol, where he'll continue to ride into Tennessee.

If you would like to follow Filson on his cycling journey, you can click on the link in the Related Links box.