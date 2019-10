People who like monster trucks will have another chance to see them live at the John Paul Jones Arena.

Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live! is returning to the Charlottesville venue in April and general public tickets for the event go on sale on Monday.

Two shows will be held on April 4 and 5.

Tickets for kids will cost $8 while adult tickets will cost $25, $20 or $38.

