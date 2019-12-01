Monticello invites community to holiday open house

Jefferson's Monticello kicked off the holiday season with a special open house for visitors on Sunday.

People who visited Thomas Jefferson's Monticello were able to get a free tour of the first floor of the house. Guests were also treated to live music and a chance to see Monticello decorated for the holidays.

Linnea Grim, director of education and visitor programs, said the open house gives them a chance to connect with the community this holiday season.

"We really want to be a part of our local Charlottesville community," Grim said. "We feel having this free open house at the holiday time is a great way to welcome our neighbors."

Grim said they will host wreath workshops and other events during the holiday season.

