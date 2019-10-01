Moose's on the Creek makes donation to UVA Children's Hospital

In September, the owners of Moose's on the Creek in Charlottesville held a carnival to help raise money for childhood cancer. On Tuesday, they donated $8,300 to the UVA Children's Hospital.

The owners say they've seen three families that frequent their restaurant, lose kids to childhood cancer over the past five years.

They say they've always wanted to use the restaurant as a way to give back to the community.

In the past, Moose's on the Creek held a Cruisin' for the Cure event, which raised $3,500.

This year, the carnival featured all kinds of kids games, rides and vendors.

"The people of Mooseville always come through," said Melinda "Moose" Stargell, of Moose's on the Creek. "When we get something started, they hop right in to help us. We couldn't do it without them."

She says the money donated is going directly to a fund that helps families that have children in the hospital afford everyday living expenses.

The owners fully intend on having an even bigger and better carnival next September to help raise even more money.