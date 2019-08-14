More August 12th lawsuits filed before deadline

It's not over. More lawsuits filed in connection to the Unite the Right rally, and right at the filing deadline.

Deandre Harris was the victim of a brutal beating in the Market St. parking garage. He's suing over 30 people, including Jason Kessler, Richard Spencer, and the four men convicted of the beating. Harris, who is African American, says the organizers and groups that came to the Unite the Right rally violated his civil rights by attacking him based on his race. He is seeking unspecified damages for medical costs, legal costs, and pain and suffering.

Meanwhile, Unite the Right participants Gregory Conte and Warren Balogh are suing the state of Virginia, the City of Charlottesville, Councilors Mike Signer and Wes Bellamy, State and local police, and several counter demonstrators. The two allege their 1st and 14th amendment rights were violated. They claim the city, state, police, and counter demonstrators encouraged violence against Unite the Right protesters. The suit seeks unspecified damages