More speakers announced for upcoming TEDxCharlottesville

TEDxCharlottesville is coming back on Nov. 8, and an expanded lineup of speakers has been announced.

The event will take place at the Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall and feature presentations on a variety of subjects.

TEDxCharlottesville and Starr Hill Presents, in partnership with CFA Institute and the Charlottesville Area Community Foundation, are putting on the event.

The list of speakers also includes the winner of the Open Mic Night that was held on Sept. 30, writer and performer Miranda Hope. This lead-up event lets Charlottesville community members compete for a chance to speak at the main TEDx event.

Other speakers that have been announced include Scene on Radio host and producer John Biewen, Charlottesville Food Justice Network founder Shantell Bingham, the Ntianu Center for Healing and Nature founder Dr. Gail C. Christopher, artist and activist Sahara Clemons, journalist Sam Cole, visual storyteller Beatrice Coron, actor and assistant professor Tim Cunningham, producer and director Kerry David, New Yorker cartoonist Liza Donnelly, Brigaid founder and chef Dan Giusti, Changing the Narrative producer Clarence Green, Empowered Players founder Jessica Harris, Hall A and C Leader of the Thomas Jefferson National Accelerator Facility Cynthia Keppel, floral and event designer Lewis Miller, Pinscreen's principal scientist Koki Nagano, REDI expert Christine Platt, conservationist Shyla Raghav, psychiatrist and author Drew Ramsey, ASMR Research Scientist Craig Richard, and the 2019 National Teacher of the Year, Rodney Robinson.

General admission tickets are currently on sale for this event, which has sold out every year.

