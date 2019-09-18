More than a dozen packages stolen around UVA

The Charlottesville Police Department is investigating reports of stolen packages around the University of Virginia.

There have been more than a dozen calls about packages being stolen over the last few days.

The UVA Police Department has been notified about the incidents.

The police department is providing tips so residents do not become a victim of package theft.

"You can actually contact your carrier if you're not going to be home when your package arrives and have them drop it off at the facility, and if you can't do that, make sure somebody is at your residence so they can make sure it gets picked up like it is supposed to be," said CPD Public Information Officer Tyler Hawn.

CPD also suggest installing a security camera at your residence so you catch porch pirates in the act of stealing.

Hawn says there are no suspects for the thefts right now.

The incidents are still under investigation.