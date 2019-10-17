Morgan Harrington's parents reflect on the loss of their daughter

Morgan Harrington's parents, Dan and Gil Harrington, visited Charlottesville to remember their daughter at the spot she was last seen 10 years ago on Thursday.

She was last seen on Oct. 17, 2009 on a bridge on Copeley Avenue leaving a Metallica concert from John Paul Jones Arena. Her body was found in January of 2010.

The Harringtons have been coming back to the bridge every year on Oct. 17 to remember Morgan.

"I think this 10-year anniversary is one that there is sadness for us, certainly to come back to the bridge as we do every year," said Dan, Morgan's father.

Over the years, they have been looking for reasons to smile instead of grieving over the loss of Morgan.

"At 10 years, we have both talked about this not being a sad, morbid day, but one to celebrate," said Dan. "We've worked hard to maintain our wholeness and to move forward."

They have been able to move forward through their organization, Help Save the Next Girl.

With their organization, they hope no other parent goes through what they went through with Morgan.

"I know that we have saved lives through Help Save the Next Girl and that does wash our heart some of our pain to know that we are sparing other families some of our grief," said Gil. "I always ask people to know your neighbors, look out for one another, and participate in your community because together, we can save the next girl."

Help Save The Next Girl now has about 100 chapters and the Harrington's are optimistic they will add more in the future.

