Mother charge with murder in toddler's death

Updated: Thu 7:29 PM, Oct 31, 2019

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) -- The Virginia woman whose 2-year-old son was found in a trash incinerator has been charged with murder in his death.

Hampton Commonwealth's Attorney Anton Bell told a news conference on Thursday that a warrant had been issued for 34-year-old Julia Leanna Tomlin, who also will be charged with unlawfully disposing of Noah Tomlin's body.

Bell said skull fractures found on the toddler's body indicates a level of force so severe it was as if the child had fallen several stories from a building.

Julia Tomlin reported her son missing in June, and searchers sifted through a landfill and steam plant over 10 days before the body was found on July 3. Tomlin is already jailed and charged with three counts of felony child neglect prior to reporting Noah missing.

 
