Multi-million gift for early childhood education at Curry

A multi-million dollar gift will support professorships and fellowships for early childhood education.

Janet Batten, the wife of the late Frank Batten, Sr., presented the $10 million gift to the University of Virginia Curry Schools of Education and Human Development on Tuesday.

According to a release, this gift qualified for a match through the UVA Bicentennial Professors Fund, which brings the total to $16.3 million.

It adds this gift will support the creation of the batten Bicentennial Professorships in Early Childhood Education as well as funding two emerging and two distinguished scholars and the Batten Bicentennial Fellowships in Early Childhood Education, which will also support two graduate fellows.

"This truly transformative gift will accelerate our efforts to advance research and program development, making a global impact on the quality of education offered to young children," said Curry School Dean Bob Pianta. "Jane has been a visionary leader in improving education for preschoolers in Virginia. Through the support that this gift provides, the Curry School will be uniquely positioned as a worldwide leader of early childhood education research and policy."

The release says Batten has been noted for her role in founding the

Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy as well as support for the Darden School of Business.

And she has been active in the field of early childhood education through E3: Elevate Early Education, which is a nonprofit that is dedicated to raising awareness and advocating for investments in early education.

"I'm delighted to support an initiative that's so close to my heart," said Batten. "I've long been a passionate champion of early childhood education, and it is fulfilling to provide the Curry School with resources that will enable it to generate new knowledge in the field."

UVA President Jim Ryan praised the gift as well and looks forward to the impact it will have on the Curry School's work.