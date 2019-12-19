Multi-year collaboration project tackling type 2 diabetes

The University of Virginia and a Danish pharmaceutical company are teaming up for a project to help patients with type 2 diabetes.

UVA's Center for Diabetes Technology and Novo Nordisk are going to work together on a five-year collaboration during which they will develop virtual environments focusing on modeling such patients.

According to a release, the goal of this project is to enable simulation of the human metabolic system of different types of people with type 2 diabetes and simulating patient populations.

The collaboration will use UVA's work within diabetes and knowledge on patient simulation and data-driven models with the disease.

Through the pharmaceutical company's digital therapeutics strategy, the collaboration will first focus on establishing a "virtual innovation lab" where researchers can work to gain an understanding of the disease for the purpose of enabling the virtual simulation.

"UVA has made solid progress in understanding and quantifying the physiological pathways and treatment behavior related to diabetes," said Boris Kovatchev, PhD, the director of the Center for Diabetes Technology. "We believe this technology has the potential to assist the design of advisory and automated support systems, and we are looking forward to working with Novo Nordisk to extend our research into improving care for patients with type 2 diabetes through data-driven models, analytics, computer simulation and artificial intelligence."

Initially, there will be 15 people assigned to work on the collaboration project, but that is expected to grow as the project continues.