Multiple people injured, 3 critically, after van crashes into store near Seattle

Around a dozen people were injured Monday night when a van crashed into a Ross Dress for Less store in Burien, Washington.

KOMO reports three people are in critical condition, including two adults and a 2-year-old boy.

The King County Sheriff’s Office told the television station a white van smashed through the store’s front windows around 9:15 p.m. It was believed to have been the getaway vehicle in a shoplifting crime.

The van hit an unoccupied car parked in front of the store before crashing through the front windows, The van went past the registers and into a clothing aisle, hitting a stroller with a 2-year-old inside as well as several other people.

“The driver of the van is under arrest,” police told KOMO. “The suspicion is under the influence of drugs.”

