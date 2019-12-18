Multiple life sentences in Louisa County rape, child porn case

A man has been sentenced to multiple life sentences in prison for raping a child and producing child pornography.

According to Louisa County Commonwealth's Attorney Rusty McGuire, 35-year-old Raymond W. Harry, Jr. of Spotsylvania County was convicted Wednesday on four counts of rape of a child, one count of forcible sodomy and 50 counts of production of child pornography.

The judge sentenced Harry to five mandatory live sentences and an additional 100 mandatory years in prison on the charges.

"This is one of the vilest and most disgusting cases I have seen in my 20 years of handling these cases," said McGuire. "The defendant made a mistake when he thought he could escape to Louisa County. Most predators know of the active Child Safety Initiative in Louisa County and stay away. The defendant stole the child's innocence and we are happy the court appropriately sentenced the thief to five mandatory life sentences and an additional 100 years of mandatory time in prison."

He added, "I hope all involved will sleep better knowing they rescued a child and ensured that this defendant will never be able to harm another child."

According to a release, a Virginia State Police trooper stopped Harry's vehicle in Louisa County on Oct. 9, 2018, arresting him for transporting a large amount of methamphetamine for the purpose of sale or distribution.

Harry was taken to the Central Virginia Regional Jail at that time, where he called his sister and asked her to go to his recreational vehicle and delete all of the data on his phones and in his email accounts.

The release says she went to the RV, turned on the electronic devices, and immediately found videos and still images of Harry sexually abusing a child, at which time she called their father and told him about the abuse.

Their father then reported the crimes to the Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office.

The release then says, before the father could turn Harry in on the abuse crimes, Harry made bond on the drug charge and moved the RV into Louisa County.

Then on Dec. 1, 2018, a Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office detective and an Internet Crimes Against Children detective from Middlesex County asked for help from the Louisa County Sheriff's Office to execute a search warrant on Harry's vehicle.

Around 8 a.m. that day, officers rescued a child, arrested Harry and found a pistol and cell phone on his person.

They also searched the RV and found what was described as a "den of hell" with numerous cell phones, digital media storage devices, drugs, drug paraphernalia, and guns.

Forensic examiners later reviewed the material stored on the devices and found "horrific" rape and sexual abuse photos and videos.

The release says evidence showed the RV and the places he stayed were where Harry conducted the abuse.

It adds he would set up cameras, produce, direct and carry out violent rape and sexual abuse of the child, with videos and photos documenting the crimes.

Harry has tattoos over much of his body, which were used to help identify him in the videos and images.

Detectives were also able to identify various props he used in the recorded scenes, such as sexual toys, duct tape, bondage equipment and a cage.

The release says the videos also showed Harry providing the child with drugs before the rapes.

Two years ago, the release says Harry had been released from prison where he was serving time for a violent felony, and he returned to Spotsylvania County where he had access to the child whom he then groomed for various illegal activities for about one year before he was arrested again.

The release says the case was originally going to go to trial, but Harry pleaded guilty at the last minute.