Multiple vehicle crimes hit Abbington Crossing

Abbington Crossing Apartments recently sent residents a notice about a recent rash of vehicle crimes within the complex.

In the notice sent, the complex pointed out three cars were spray-painted on Knight Court on Saturday and a car was stolen while running on Tuesday.

The vehicle was found later in the day with minor damage.

Albemarle County Police Lieutenant Tripp Martin said there have been many incidents taking place over the last few months.

"We've had about 40 vehicle larcenies reported in the last month and 100 reported larcenies reported from vehicles over the last three months in the county," said Martin. "Those are the only reported ones that have come in."

The Albemarle County Police Department said it will be increasing patrols in Abbington Crossing.

Officers are encouraging residents to lock their vehicles when they are not in use and after 9 p.m. every evening.

They also suggest taking preventable measures such as installing porch cameras and leaving your porch light on at night to deter people from committing crimes.

The police department is also reminding people to call if anyone sees any suspicious activity taking place.