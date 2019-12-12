Music promoter reflects on Tess Majors' talents

A Charlottesville music promoter said Tess Majors, a St. Anne's-Belfield graduate who was stabbed to death in New York on Wednesday, had a bright music career ahead of her.

Jeyon Falsini is the owner of Magnus Music, and he still remembers how he felt when he first saw Majors perform at his night club, The Ante Room.

"She was singing and playing guitar and fronting the band," Falsini said. "I remember those of us in the audience looking at one another and remarking at just how special it all felt. And we talked about it long after it was done."

Falsini said he had booked Majors to perform with her band, Patient 0, at Holly's Diner on Jan. 4, when she would have been home for Christmas break. He said she was also scheduled to perform at the Southern in Downtown Charlottesville later in January.

Falsini said he was devastated to learn about Majors' death.