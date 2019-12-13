Music shop owner reflects on Tess Majors' death

A local music shop owner is mourning the tragic loss of Tess Majors, a St. Anne's-Belfield graduate who was fatally stabbed in a New York City park on Wednesday evening.

Shep Stacy said Majors started coming to his store, Stacy's Music Shop, when she was in middle school to take music lessons. Her involvement in his shop grew when she became involved in the store's Highway to Rock program, which gives students a chance to learn how to play in a band.

Stacy said Majors was meant to perform music on the stage.

"Tess had something that a lot of musicians, especially younger musicians, just don't have," he said. "She just had an ability to put herself out there and just do it."

Stacy said Majors sang and played the bass guitar during her performances, which showed her passion for music.

"When you saw her, you knew that was what she was meant to be doing," Stacy said. "She was a great performer."

Majors also had a big impact on the people at the Music Resource Center in downtown Charlottesville, where she used to spend hours producing and recording songs with her band, Patient 0.

In a statement, the Music Resource Center called Majors "an integral part of the MRC community."

"Tess was friendly, outgoing, and incredibly supportive of other MRC members," a spokesperson for the center said in a statement.

With the community grieving Majors' death, Stacy hopes the community can remember her for her positivity, support and love for music.

"Anything she did, she did right. She did with a really positive attitude," he said. "Everybody who was around her loved her. She was a great person. We're all heartbroken."

Stacy said the store will hold a tribute for Tess Majors at the end of its Highway to Rock performance on Sunday at the Southern Cafe and Music Hall at 2 p.m.