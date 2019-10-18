NBA commissioner addresses NBA-China dispute

Friday morning, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed a crowd about the NBA-China dispute at the University of Virginia’s Old Cabel Hall Auditorium.

Silver was the keynote speaker for the McIntire Fall Forum called, “The Business of Sports.”

Carl P. Zeithaml, Dean of McIntire School of Commerce, welcomed the the commission to the stage and wasted no time asking Silver about the heated conflict.

“[It’s] on everybody’s mind, I know that basketball and the NBA have a long history in and commit to China, so I am sure the last two weeks have been very interesting and challenging on a number of dimensions,” said Zeithaml. “I think it would be really interesting for our students to hear how did you think about the situation when it happened, how did you approach it, how did you sort of prioritize your approach to the controversy.”

Silver addressed the question by first explaining the history between basketball, the NBA and China.

“Many people may not know that one of the reasons we are so popular today, the NBA, basketball and China, is because there is such a long heritage of the game being played in China," he said. "Missioners brought the sport of basketball around the world and China was one of the those countries that they introduced basketball too,” said Silver.

Silver also spoke about his initial reaction to the tweet from Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey, which sparked the dispute.

“I think honestly at first I underestimated the amount of attention it would get because there have been somewhat similar incident that in the past in our relationship with China, where you can imagine a league with 450 players, top executives and partners around the world, there are things that are said that have offended other countries and foreign governments,” said Silver.

Morey posted and quickly deleted the tweet on Oct. 4.

It hit the internet just before Silver was set to travel to China for promotional events.

The NBA’s first statement regarding Morey’s tweet garnered criticism.

Friday morning, Silver explained that “we regretted offending our friends in China.”

“I felt I was being diplomatic in acknowledging to our Chinese friends that we understand that you have a different perspective both frankly are freedom of expressions and the substance of the tweet," he said. "But we are an American company with American values, which we are continuing to uphold. There is obviously a much larger context to this issue and that is United States-China relations.”

He also made it clear that although tensions are high, he is looking for an opportunity to deescalate the situation.

“I recognize some of the things I have done are inconsistent with what I am about to say but I am looking for an opportunity to frankly to de-escalate the situation and something I am thinking I have joked about many times over the years actually practice basketball diplomacy,” said Silver.